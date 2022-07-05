Amarnath Yatra Suspended Due To Bad Weather: Officials

The Amarnath Yatra is set to end on August 11 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. (File)

Amarnath Yatra has been suspended due to bad weather, officials said, days after the annual pilgrimage commenced after a gap of two years.

The pilgrims won't be allowed to move towards the cave shrine housing the naturally formed ice-Shivling from the Nunwan base camp in Pahalgam, they said.

The yatra to the holy cave had commenced from the two base camps - Nunwan camp in Pahalgam, Anantnag district and Baltal camp in Ganderbal district.

The first batch of pilgrims had reached the Pahalgam base camp last Thursday.

The pilgrimage remained suspended for two years due to coronavirus before its commencement on June 30. More than 72,000 pilgrims have offered their prayers at the shrine since then.

The yatra is set to end on August 11 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.