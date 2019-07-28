Amarnath Yatra On Hold, Srinagar-Jammu Highway Shut Due To Landslide Risk

This year's Amarnath Yatra will end on August 15 coinciding with the Shravan Purnima festival.

The Amarnath Yatra was suspended on Sunday after the Srinagar-Jammu National highway was closed for traffic due to mudslides in the Ramban and Banihal route.

The highway was closed on Saturday after intermittent rains triggered mudslides at several places along the route. Hundreds of commuters, including Amarnath pilgrims, have been left stranded due to this.

Over 3 lakh pilgrims have visited the cave shrine since the annual pilgrimage to the Himalayan cave shrine started on July 1.

The cave shrine houses an ice stalagmite structure that symbolises the mythical powers of Lord Shiva, according to the devotees.

The structure waxes and wanes with the phases of the moon.

Pilgrims approach the shrine either from the shorter 14 km-long Baltal trek or through the longer 45 km Pahalgam trek.

Helicopter services are also available for pilgrims at both base camps.

The Cave shrine was discovered in 1850 by a Muslim Shepherd, Buta Malik.

Legend says a Sufi saint rewarded the shepherd with a bag of charcoal that turned out to be gold.

Descendants of the shepherd have received a portion of the offerings from the cave shrine for over 150 years.

This year's Amarnath Yatra will end on August 15 coinciding with the Shravan Purnima festival.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.