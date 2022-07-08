Amarnath Cloudburst Updates: Five Dead, Several Tents Washed Away

A cloudburst today occurred near the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in Jammu and Kashmir today. So far, there are no reports of casualties. Rescue operations are underway. A cloudburst is an extreme amount of rain in a short period of time, sometimes accompanied by hail and thunder, which is capable of creating flood conditions.

Here are the LIVE updates on the Amarnath cloudburst:

Jul 08, 2022 19:51 (IST) Amarnath cloud burst: Death count goes up to 9

Rescue officials say that nine bodies have been recovered after the cloudburst near the Amarnath cave today.



Jul 08, 2022 19:39 (IST) Amanarth cloudburst hit around 5.30 pm

The cloudburst hit the cave area at around 5.30 pm after heavy rains, officials said.



Jul 08, 2022 19:30 (IST) Rescue operations underway

Rescue operation are underway by the National Disaster Response Force or the NDRF and the State Disaster Response Force or SDRF. Other agencies too have joined the effort.