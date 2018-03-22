"Nothing New," Says Amarinder Singh On Reports Of Pakistan Recruiting Sikhs For Terror Training Pakistani terror groups "commanders" are under pressure from ISI to further the Pakistani terror plans across India, a central government report said.

Share EMAIL PRINT Amarinder Singh said Pakistan has been recruiting Sikh youth for terror activities in India New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh today said there was "nothing new" in reports that said Pakistan is recruiting young Sikhs for terror training against India.



"What is new in this? Has been happening. Who do you think supports and props up these gangsters? It is Pakistan's ISI," Captain Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.



. Members of the community who are settled outside India, in Canada and other places, are also being radicalised and instigated with malicious intentions and false propaganda.



Senior home ministry officials told the Committee on Estimates, headed by Murli Manohar Joshi, that youngsters are being radicalised by terrorist groups through the internet and social media. This has now emerged as a big challenge.

A parliamentary panel was told about how Pakistan is using internet to radicalise their recruits



"Sikh youth are being trained at ISI facilities in Pakistan. Interdiction and interrogations have revealed use of jailed cadres, unemployed youth, criminals and smugglers by Pakistan-based Sikh terror groups for facilitating terror attacks," the report said.



The terror groups "commanders" in Pakistan are under pressure from ISI to further the Pakistani spy agency's agenda and terror plans not only in Punjab but also across country, it said.



Young Sikhs, living outside India, are also being misguided and instigated against India, but central and state agencies are keeping strict vigil and lawful action will be taken when deemed necessary.



(With Inputs From PTI)





