Amarinder Singh's Comeback After Amit Shah's 'Raja Sahab' Barb

Amit Shah had said Amarinder Singh's raja-maharaja" government had brought development to a standstill.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh responded to BJP chief Amit Shah's "raja-maharaja'' government barb on Monday, accusing him of telling "blatant lies" and said the previous SAD-BJP government did not even know the meaning of "common man".

"From witch-hunts against opposition leaders, to ridiculous accusations and claims, BJP leaders were resorting to all kinds of disgraceful tactics to get back into public limelight, which the Modi government completely lost with its non-performance over the past five years," Mr Singh said.

Mr Shah had referred to Mr Singh's government in Punjab as a "raja-maharaja" government. He had also hit out at Punjab cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu for hugging Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa at Imran Khan's swearing-in ceremony.

"What have they (SAD) done for the farmers? What did they do all these years to check stubble burning? What incentives have they given the industry? How many jobs did they give the youth? Who pushed the youth into drugs?" he asked pointedly.

Citing the "success" of his government's employment scheme, Mr Singh said the the Badal government never introduced any such scheme for young people.

"My government has given industrial power subsidy, we have launched wellness clinics, projects for drinking water and sanitation, repair of rural link roads, smart city and smart village campaigns," he said.