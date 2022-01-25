Amarinder Singh Was 'Forced' To Target Navjot Sidhu: Congress Leader

Alka Lamba alleged that Amarinder Singh was "forced to make the remarks". (File)

Congress leader Alka Lamba on Monday sought to reject former Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh's remarks that Pakistan Prime Minister had lobbied for a ministerial berth for Navjot Singh Sidhu and said he was "speaking language of BJP".

Reacting to Amarinder Singh's remarks in which he referred to Imran Khan requesting through "a known person" to take Mr Sidhu into the cabinet after his "removal", Ms Lamba said Amarinder Singh was holding the press conference in BJP headquarters and was only the "face" but the words "belong to his ally party".

Amarinder Singh's party Punjab Lok Congress is an ally of BJP in Punjab for the assembly polls next month.

"He (Captain) addressed the press conference in Delhi at BJP headquarters. So, you should understand that he was only the face, but the words belong to BJP because he has formed an alliance with it for the upcoming assembly elections in Punjab," Ms Lamba told ANI.

She alleged that Amarinder Singh was "forced to make the remarks".

Amarinder Singh had said on Monday that he got a request from Pakistan Prime Minister for "inducting" Navjot Singh Sidhu into his cabinet after he was removed due to "incompetence".

Amarinder Singh, who floated Punjab Lok Congress after resigning as Chief Minister in September last year, said the Pakistan Prime Minister in his request conveyed through a person "known to them" termed Sidhu as an "old friend" and said he could be removed later if he does not work.

Though Amarinder Singh did not name the Pakistan Prime Minister, his apparent reference is to Imran Khan, whose swearing-in function Mr Sidhu attended. Amarinder Singh had asked Mr Sidhu, who is now Punjab Congress chief, to reconsider his decision to attend the function.

"Pakistan PM sent a request if you can take Sidhu into your cabinet I will be grateful, he is an old friend of mine. You can remove him if does not work," Amarinder Singh said at a press conference.

Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress is fighting the Punjab polls, to be held on February 20, in alliance with the BJP.

Amarinder Singh said he "removed Sidhu from the cabinet because he was incompetent, incapable and totally useless".

"I think two-three weeks later I get a message from somebody we know, he knows and I know...that there is a request to take Sidhu (in cabinet) if possible. If he does not work, remove him," Amarinder Singh said.

Mr Sidhu hugging Pakistan Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa during his Pakistan visit led to a huge controversy and Amarinder Singh criticised him. Mr Sidhu was later divested of Local Bodies Department and resigned as minister in Amarinder Singh government in June 2019.

