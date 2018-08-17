Amarinder Singh Seeks Facebook, Google Support To Fight Punjab's Drug Menace

He is seeking Google, Facebook's support for developing technology to make Punjab drug-free. (File)

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has sought technical support from Facebook and Google to combat the drug menace prevalent among the youth of the state.

In his letters addressed to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Google's Sundar Pichai, Mr Singh said the Internet is ripe with content about finding newer ways of drug addiction. He sought their help in limiting the spread of those materials.

"I will knock on every door and leave no stone unturned to ensure we eliminate drugs from Punjab. I wrote to @google CEO @sundarpichai and @facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to extend and provide technology support in fighting this menace. We look forward to their help," Mr Singh said in a tweet.

In his letter to Zuckerberg, he said, "We realize that technology now forms a larger part of the youth's lives and they are deeply influenced by what they see, hear and consume."

"I firmly believe that platforms such as yours can play a big role in combating this menace. I am writing to you to seek your help and support in making Punjab drug-free through the use of the unique products and services you have built. I look forward to getting some ideas on what you can do and how can we work together," he said.

Advertisement

To Pichai, Chief Minister Singh said, "I write to you at a critical juncture of my state's journey to combat the menace of drugs. I am seeking your partnership in developing technology based strategies to make Punjab drug-free in next five years."

"Technology forms the backbone of information and education today. Punjab's youth have easy access to platforms such as yours and I am seeking your assistance in helping us develop ways in which we can make Punjab drug-free. I look forward to hearing from you," he said.

Mr Singh has also pointed out that Punjab government had formed a three-pronged strategy based on enforcement, de-addiction and prevention to combat drug menace.