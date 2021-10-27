Amarinder Singh To Form New Party, Navjot Sidhu's Prompt 'BJP Loyal' Jibe

Highlights "I will form political party in Punjab," Amarinder Singh said

He said that his party will look for a seat-sharing arrangement with BJP

He supported Centre's move to expand jurisdiction of BSF in Punjab

Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has announced that he will form a new political party in Punjab ahead of the elections in the state next year. "We have many many leaders with us, it'll be revealed who is with us once the party is announced," he said on Wednesday in a press conference. He said that the new party will contest on all 117 assembly seats in Punjab.

On an alliance with the BJP, Mr Singh said that his party will look for a seat-sharing arrangement. "I never said that I will align with the BJP. All I said was that I, my party, will look for a seat-sharing agreement," he said.

Mr Singh presented a manifesto listing his achievements as the chief minister of Punjab for the last 4.5 years. He claimed that he has finished 92 percent of what he had promised while campaigning during the 2017 assembly elections. Mr Singh had to resign as the chief minister after a dramatic rebellion by Congress leaders in the state who had been critical of him for allegedly not acting on pre-poll promises that propelled the part's victory in the state. "I do not want to name any minister, but what are they talking about. We have completed the 18-point agenda that we set out for," he said.

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu attacked Mr Singh immediately after the announcement in a strongly worded tweet. "We the 78 MLAs of Congress, could never imagine, what we received an arm-twisted, ED controlled BJP loyal Chief Minister of Punjab @capt_amarinder... who sold the interests of Punjab to save his skin. You were the negative force stalling Justice & development of Punjab," he said.

The former Chief Minister had supported the Centre's move to expand the jurisdiction of the Border Security Forces (BSF) in Punjab which has triggered a debate on federalism and state autonomy. He said that his "basic training" is that of a soldier and that he has been actively involved in the safety and intelligence issues in the state as Chief Minister for 9.5 years.

"The security forces are professional and are there for our security. They are in no way a threat to the government, nor are they taking over the government in Punjab, so let them do their duty and protect the state and the citizens of India," he said.

Mr Singh said he didn't want the state to go through a "turbulent time" as it has in the past. On border security, he warned of drones "dropping weapons, ammunition, and narcotics". He claimed that underground tunnels have also been found in Punjab. "These drones are Chinese drones - their range and payload capacity is increasing by the day. That day may not be far when these drones can reach and drop the payload as far as Chandigarh. One can never take a risk," he added. Attacking Congress leaders on the issue, he said that it was "irresponsible" for them to say that "everything is okay" when there are "ISI sleeper cells and Khalistanis" involved in drone droppings.