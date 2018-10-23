Amarinder Singh Reviews Amritsar Situation Via Video Link From Israel

Amarinder Singh was told during review that all victims except one was identified. (File)

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday asked state government officials to expedite the process of providing relief and compensation to the families of those dead and the injured in a train accident in Amritsar last week.

During a review meeting from Tel Aviv in Israel, where he reached earlier Monday on a five-day official visit, via a video link, Mr Singh asked officials to ensure quick disbursement of the Rs 5-lakh compensation he had announced following the accident near Joda Phatak on Friday evening.

At least 59 Dussehra revellers died after they were hit by a passing train.

The officials, including Chief Principal Secretary Suresh Kumar and Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Kamaldeep Sangha, informed Singh that the situation in the area was under control, according to an official release.

People angry over the train accident threw stones and clashed with security personnel on Sunday. They sat on the railway tracks, where the accident happened, and protested. They were later removed by authorities.

During the review meeting, the officials also told Mr Singh that all victims, except one, had been identified.

Kumar informed him that emergency assistance groups have been set up with NGOs and officers drawn from revenue and social welfare departments. These groups were visiting the affected families and providing them assistance and ration, blankets and clothes.

Singh asked the officials complete the socio-economic data of the victims at the earliest so that their rehabilitation could be taken up.

The officials said a process was underway to identify cases for jobs, pensions and educational support. The situation was peaceful and the train services on the route had been normalised, they added.



