Amarinder Singh Meets Union Minister Amid Punjab Polls Seat-Sharing Talks

Amarinder Singh recently quit Congress after months of in-fighting with Navjot Singh Sidhu. (File)

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday met Union Minister and BJP Punjab election in-charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat at his residence in Mohali amid talks of seat-sharing between the two parties ahead of 2022 state elections.

Mr Singh on Monday announced that his party, Punjab Lok Congress will contest the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections in alliance with the BJP and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa's party.

"In principle, a decision has been taken, now seat adjustment is to be done. We will also do seat adjustments with Dhindsa sahab's party (Shiromani Akali Dal-Sanyukt). I will tell both parties that we should pick winners and support those candidates," said Mr Singh.

Notably, Amarinder Singh quit Congress after months of in-fighting with current state Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu and formed his own party.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), a long-term ally of the BJP, parted ways with the NDA-led government last year at the Centre over the issue of farm laws which have now been withdrawn.

Punjab is scheduled to go for assembly polls in 2022.

In 2017 Punjab assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority with 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats in the 117-member Punjab assembly. The SAD could only manage to win 15 seats while BJP secured only three.