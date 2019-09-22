Amarinder Singh Fumes At Harsimrat Kaur Over 'Lies' On GST Refund

Amarinder Singh dismissed Harsimrat Kaur's allegations as "lies." (File)

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday hit out at Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, calling her a "compulsive liar" while reacting to the allegations that Punjab government reneged on its commitment of refunding its share of the GST charged on purchases made for langar (community kitchens) by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee

"She is a compulsive liar with no shame in pedaling even religion for her petty political gains," Amarinder Singh said.

The Chief Minister trashed the allegations leveled by the Shiromani Akali Dal leader and said these were "yet another bunch of lies reflecting the perverse mentality, which seemed to take pleasure from misleading the people."

"Bereft of any meaningful political issue to fight the upcoming assembly bypolls, Harsimrat Kaur and the rest of the Akali leadership are once again resorting to outright fabrications in a desperate bid to deceive people," Mr Singh said.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal had on Saturday accused the Congress of not refunding its share of GST charged on purchases made by the SGPC for langar (community kitchen).

This is in "sharp contrast to the responsibility and gravity" with which the Centre addresses issues of Sikhs, including its "gesture of reimbursing the GST on purchases made by SGPC for langar for the sangat", she had said in a statement.

The Centre had released Rs 57 lakh as a refund on the goods and services tax (GST) charged on raw materials used to prepare food at ''langars'' in gurdwaras, including the Golden Temple, she had claimed.

Mr Singh said the Union minister's allegations did not have an "iota of truth."

