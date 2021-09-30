Amarinder Singh Drops Congress From Twitter Bio After Saying He'll Quit

Amarinder Singh has several times talked about being "humiliated" amid Punjab tussle.

Amarinder Singh this afternoon declared he will quit the Congress, over a week after he stepped down as Punjab's Chief Minister amid escalating feud with rival Navjot Singh Sidhu just months ahead of the state elections. Shortly after, the party's name was dropped from his Twitter bio.

While the announcement came during an exclusive NDTV interview, a day after his meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah that had triggered speculation about him joining the BJP, the veteran politician today clarified: "I have not resigned from the Congress but I will resign. I am not a person who takes split-second decisions. But I am not joining the BJP."

Soon after his remarks, a change in his Twitter bio followed. "Army Veteran. Former Chief Minister of Punjab. Continuing to Serve the State (sic)". It read.