Amarinder Singh Tests Positive For Covid, 'Symptoms Mild'

Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection.

"I have tested positive for #Covid with mild symptoms. Have isolated myself and request all those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested," he said in a tweet.

I have tested positive for #Covid with mild symptoms. Have isolated myself and request all those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) January 12, 2022

The 79-year-old leader had recently formed the Punjab Lok Congress.

A few days ago, Mr Singh's wife and Congress MP from Patiala, Preneet Kaur had tested positive for the infection.