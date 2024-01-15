Always Prioritised Equal Development For All, Says Manipur Chief Minister

He urged the public to unite in undertaking development works (File)

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday inaugurated 10 development projects worth Rs 126.54 crore and laid the foundation stones of 15 schemes, estimated to cost around Rs 86.45 crore.

Addressing the public at Model Residential School at Mantri Pantha in Chandel district, Mr Singh emphasised the importance of cordial relations and inclusive development across the state.

He said the government has always prioritised equal development for all. Mr Singh mentioned that he had advocated for a topography-based budget to central leaders, as hilly areas require more funds for development due to their lower population.

Mr Singh highlighted the successful implementation of welfare schemes introduced by the central government, which have benefited numerous families.

He mentioned that the Model Residential School complex was constructed at a cost of approximately Rs 25 crore.

Additionally, he announced that the United College in Chandel will be covered under the newly launched College Fagathansi Mission, with eight new classrooms being constructed at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore.

He expressed his desire to transform Chandel into a tourist spot by encouraging locals to build homestays. He urged the public to unite in undertaking development works.

The projects inaugurated included the Model Residential School, the construction of a girl's hostel for minority students at Chakpikarong, and the construction of a 150-feet bailey bridge over Chakpi river at Mantri Pantha, according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister secretariat.

