Alpesh Thakore Sets Tone, Congress Scales Up Protests In Gujarat Assembly

Congress lawmaker Harshad Ribadia, who threw groundnuts in the Well of the House to draw the government's plight towards groundnut farmers, was physically evicted from the assembly by marshals. But the loud protests are seen as an indicator of the Congress' renewed determination to make its presence felt, especially after theparty managed to notch up its highest score in 35 years.
On Tuesday, Mr Thakore also set the tone for the Congress' aggressive pitch, demanding during question hour that the government shut down the illicit liquor business. When the unrelenting first-time lawmaker rushed in front of the Speaker Rajendra Trivedi's chair and continued raising slogans, he was later suspended for the day.
But the disruptions continued through Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Nitin Patel budget speech as well.
The Vijay Rupani government presented its first budget after last year's narrow win for the BJP in the assembly elections. While presenting the 1.83 lakh crore budget, Nitin Patel said that the budget focused on creating adequate job opportunities and on the farm sector. The budget offered a string of subsidies for farmers, fishermen and students, amounting to Rs 2,100 crores. An additional Rs 64 crores has been allocated to provide free cycles to 1.84 lakh girl students.