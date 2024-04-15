Char Dham Yatra 2024 Registration Starts Today: All You Need To Know

The online reservation for this year's Char Dham Yatra started today, April 15. People must register online to have a hassle-free pilgrimage.

The online registration for the Char Dham Yatra — Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath — began on Monday at Uttarakhand Tourism's official website. A toll-free line and WhatsApp facility are also available for pilgrims to register themselves.

Notably, the doors to Kedarnath, Yamunotri and Gangotri will open on May 10.

Why register?

The main goal of the registration procedure is to monitor and control the pilgrimage flow throughout the yatra. It assists the authorities in guaranteeing the pilgrims' security and welfare, particularly in difficult terrain and weather situations. The data gathered during registration may be utilised to handle pilgrimage logistics and get in touch with people in case of emergency.

How to register?

You can register by going to the Department of Tourism's website, registrationandtouristcare.uk. gov.in.

Another way to register is to text Yatra to 8394833833 on WhatsApp.

For visitors who are unable to register on the Internet, the Department of Tourism offers a registration service by dialling the toll-free number 0135-1364.

Additionally, you may register via the TouristCarer Tarakhand smartphone app.

Requirements for Registration:

The registration procedure may entail submitting personal information, travel arrangements and medical information.

Is there an option to register offline?

Yes. The Uttarakhand Tourism Department has registration counters in Rishikesh and Haridwar, where pilgrims may visit for offline registration. The centre features ten booths for registration. Pilgrims may visit any booth with the necessary paperwork, such as a voter ID, passport, Pan card, or Aadhar card.

How to register online?

Step 1: Go to the official website at www.uk.gov.in/ registrationandtouristcare.

Step 2: Select the 'Register/Login' option.

Step 3: There will be a pop-up window. Input the information requested in the form.

Step 4: The Char dham Online Registration System will then utilise an email address and a mobile number to verify the user through an OTP verification process.

Step 5: Once verified, use your password and phone number to log in.

Step 6: After logging in, a dashboard that is specific to you will show up. Select Add/Manage Pilgrims or Tourists from the menu.

Step 7: Enter all the necessary information about the tour, such as the number of tourists, the yatra dates, the tour type, and the trip name.

Step 8: Upload scanned copies of your driver's licence, voter card, and Aadhar card, or any other legitimate picture ID evidence. You will receive an SMS with a unique registration number (URN) as confirmation after the registration process has been completed successfully.

Step 9: Download the Char dham Yatra registration letter; you'll need it during the pilgrimage.