All-Women Crew Operate Deccan Queen Express Train, Mumbai Local

The Central Railway operated the prestigious Mumbai-Pune Deccan Queen Express and CSMT-Kalyan ladies special local train with all-women crews to mark International Women's Day on Wednesday.

Surekha Yadav, the first woman loco-pilot in Asia, operated the Deccan Queen with Sayali Sawardekar as assistant loco pilot.

Mumbai-Pune Deccan Queen Express was operated by all women crew, with Asia's first Woman Loco-Pilot, Smt Surekha Yadav, assisted by Sayali Sawardekar Asst. Loco Pilot & Train Manager, Smt. Leena Francis along with 6 Women Head TTEs today. pic.twitter.com/ffgnqEwL0L — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) March 8, 2023

Leena Francis discharged the responsibility of train manager (guard) while a team of six women head travelling ticket examiners led by chief ticket inspector Jiji John and Deepa Vaidya guided and assisted the passengers, the CR said in a release.

Mumtaz Kazi, who carries the distinction of being the first suburban motorwoman of Asia, operated the K99 local, a ladies special train running between the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai and Kalyan.

To mark the #InternationalWomensDay, today's 6.07 pm, CSMT-Kalyan Ladies Special Local train was operated by all women crew, with Asia's first Motorwoman, Smt Mumtaz Kazi and Woman suburban Guard, Smt. Mayuri Kamble with on-board Lady TTE's & RPF personnel. @RailMinIndiapic.twitter.com/46ESa5c4c8 — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) March 8, 2023

Mayuri Kamble worked as guard of the train, the release added.

