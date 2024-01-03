All-Women Team Perform Ram Leela In Ayodhya Ahead Of Temple Inauguration

Various popular Ram Leelas from India and abroad in Ayodhya

Preparations are in full swing in the temple town of Ayodhya for the Ram Temple inauguration ceremony, scheduled for January 22, with various cultural, traditional folk arts and spiritual programs lined up for the big day. Various popular Ram Leelas from India and abroad will be staged to showcase the global significance of Lord Ram, an official release from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said.

In this context, to enhance the glory of the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram in Ayodhya, the staging of various Ram Leelas forms will take place in different cultural centers of Ayodhya from Makar Sankranti (January 15) to January 22.

Ram Leela troupes from states such as Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Karnataka, Sikkim, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Chandigarh will present various events based on the life of Lord Ram.

A group of women from Uttarakhand are performing Ram Leela for the next 11 days in Ayodhya. At least 50 women are enacting Ram Leela in which they would play the roles of Lord Ram and Ravana in the play.

"We have already performed various Ram Leelas in Uttarakhand and now we are getting an opportunity to perform in Ayodhya. We have secured permission from Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra General Secretary Champat Rai and we are delighted to perform here," one of the women organisers told NDTV, adding that the process was facilitated by Chamoli VHP Chief Pratap Singh Rudra.

Elaborating details on the Ramleelas performed earlier, another organiser said, "We had performed Ram Leela in Delhi and the specialty of our group is we belong from various districts in Uttarakhand. The entire Ram Leela would be enacted by an all-women's group--be it Lord Ram or Raavan. Some women in our group are engaged in farming but they have come to Ayodhya to take part in Ram Leela."

Asked why they are participating in the cultural programme, she said, "Our aim is to take Sanatana Dharma forward."

Performances are planned on the Tulsi Manch at Tulsi Bhawan Memorial, showcasing Ramleelas from different regions of India and the world, reported news agency ANI.

"Under the guidance of Yogi Adityanath, the progress of development in various spiritual cities of the state has given a new identity to Uttar Pradesh. The cultural and spiritual programs taking place in Ayodhya are also being linked with respect for faith. In these programs, priority will be given to those folk traditions that have kept the ideals of Lord Shri Ram alive through their presentations in society," the official statement said.

Ayodhya rang in the New Year on December 31 night, amid chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' as many residents and others gathered at the iconic Lata Mangeshkar Chowk near Naya Ghat.

The consecration of Ram Lalla in the newly built temple in Ayodhya will take place at 12.20 pm on January 22, Mr Rai said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be participating in the consecration ceremony.

PM Modi visited the temple town on December 30 during which he held a roadshow, inaugurated the redeveloped Ayodhya railway station and the newly built airport, and laid the foundation stone for a slew of other projects.

On August 5, 2020, he performed the 'bhoomipujan' ceremony in Ayodhya for the upcoming temple.