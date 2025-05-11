"All Indian Pilots Back Home": Air Force On Operation Sindoor

The armed forces said today that all its pilots are "back home safe" after the air strikes on Pakistani air bases and other crucial targets. Asked about Pakistan's claim that they have downed two Indian jets at a press conference this evening, the officers refused to comment saying it is still a combat situation.

On Friday, Pakistan had claimed one of its Made In China fighters had downed two Indian jets. India has not commented at the time.

Asked about the matter today, Air Marshal AK Bharti said, "Would not like to comment as we are still in air combat situation. It will be advantage for adversary. We have achieved our objectives. All our pilots are back home".

The objectives they achieved - along with the army and the Navy - has led to the swift capitulation by Pakistan.

On the nights of May 9 and 10, in three shot hours, the armed forces had destroyed 11 bases including those at Nur Khan, Rafiqui, Murid, Sukkur, Sialkot, Pasrur, Chunian, Sargodha, Skaru, Bholari and Jacobabad, said Air Marshal Bharti.

Also, various ammunition depots and bases like Sagodha and Bholari that housed F-16s and JF-17 fighter jets were hit. This, he said, led to destruction of 20 per cent infrastructure of Pakistan's Air Force.

Pakistan's Bholari Air Base was also bombed, in which more than 50 people -- including Pakistan's squadron leader Usman Yousuf and four airmen were killed. Pakistan's fighter jets were destroyed, he added.

The army confirmed today that five Indian soldiers had died in the conflict. Pakistan has lost many more.