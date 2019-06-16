All-India Doctors' Strike Tomorrow: Your 10-Point Guide

Here are the top 10 points in this big story:
- In most states, doctors have decided that non-essential medical services - which include services at Out-Patient Departments in hospitals - would be withdrawn for 24 hours starting 6 am on Monday.
- The junior doctors in Bengal, who had so far refused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's appeal for talks, softened their stand today.
- "We are keen to end this impasse. We are ready to hold talks with the chief minister at a venue of her choice, provided it is held in the open, in the presence of media persons, and not behind closed doors," a spokesperson of the doctors said after a two-hour meeting.
- Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has asked states to draw up laws to safeguard the doctors. But the IMA has called for a comprehensive law in dealing with violence on doctors and healthcare staff. It also wants security measures to be specified.
- On Friday, in response to the government's offer for talks, the doctors had put forth a six-point demand that included better security, action against those who assaulted the junior doctor and an apology from Mamata Banerjee, who earlier said the striking doctors were "outsiders".
- Ms Banerjee, who also threatened action against the protesting doctors, has pointed out that through there is a law against strikes by employees in essential services - the Essential Services Maintenance Act or ESMA - her government has not invoked it.
- The doctors had gone on strike last week. On Friday, nearly 300 doctors resigned from the government hospitals in Bengal.
- The protests have spread to other parts of the country. On Friday, the Delhi Medical Association called for a statewide medical shutdown and a token strike was held by the resident doctors of Delhi's All-India Institute of Medical Sciences and the Safdarjung Hospital.
- Around 4,500 doctors in Maharashtra stopped attending to patients in all the 26 government hospitals. In Hyderabad, doctors staged a protest at the Nizam's Institute Of Medical Sciences.
- The junior doctors' strike in Bengal, on since Tuesday, has hit services in the state's government-run hospitals. Over the last days, services have been affected in emergency wards, outdoor facilities and pathological units of many state-run hospitals.