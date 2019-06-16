All-India Doctors' Strike Tomorrow: Your 10-Point Guide

The doctors had gone on strike last week

New Delhi: Parts of the country are bracing for a strike by doctors tomorrow - to be held in solidarity with the doctors in Bengal, who after six days of protest, today said they were ready for talks with the government. The Mamata Banerjee government is yet to respond to the junior doctors of the NRS Medical College, who went on strike after a colleague was assaulted by the relatives of a patient who died. Hospitals from several states have responded to the call of the Indian Medical Association, the top organisation of doctors, for a nationwide strike.