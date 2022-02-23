All Flights Cancelled, National Highway Closed Due To Snowfall In Kashmir

Snowfall hasdamaged transmission lines and poles, thereby, causing power cut across the valley.

Fresh snowfall in the Kashmir Valley has disrupted normal life and services as well as affected air traffic, road connectivity and electricity.

Plains of South Kashmir received two to three feet snow, while Central Kashmir received one to 1.5 feet snow and North Kashmir six inches to one foot. Besides, hilly areas received two to four feet snow which affected normal life and services.

Due to poor visibility along with snowfall, all inbound and outgoing flights at Srinagar, have also been cancelled.

All the flights of all airlines are delayed

We will continuously update the status of flights in this thread

Please standby for the next update at 0930 — Srinagar Airport (@SrinagarAirport) February 23, 2022

Passengers blame airline companies for skyrocketing ticket prices after all 45 flights scheduled for Wednesday were cancelled. Flights are expected to resume tomorrow.

Former chief minister Omar Abdullah termed it a day light robbery by airlines and rues inaction by the government.

This is how passengers to Srinagar are getting shafted by airlines - all flights got cancelled today & people who had paid ₹3000/4000 for their seats are told to rebook. Suddenly the same flights are being quoted at ₹12,000/₹14,000. Day light robbery & no government intervenes — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 23, 2022

Authorities have closed the Srinagar-Jammu national highway due to shooting stones, landslides, avalanches and snow. The highway is the only road link that connects Kashmir with rest of the country.

Meanwhile, the rail service between Baramulla and Banihal was closed. Kashmir University also postponed exams that were scheduled to be held on Wednesday.

Jammu and Kashmir administration officials say power department is working to restore electricity. In some areas power supply was restored this evening but in the wake of damage to transmission towers, electricity may remain affected large parts of Kashmir.

"All the essential services are being restored on war footing in Kashmir valley following heavy snowfall since Tuesday," Divisional Commissioner Kashmir PK Pole said.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Srinagar recorded 59mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours. The weather department states that Srinagar will face a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of rain or thunderstorm or duststorm.

