All About Justice Surya Kant, Set To Take Over As Country's Top Judge

Chief Justice of India BR Gavai has named Surya Kant, the second senior-most judge of the Supreme Court, his successor. Justice Kant is set to take oath as the 53rd Chief Justice of India on 24 November. He will be the first Chief Justice from Haryana.

The recommendation has been sent to the Union Law Ministry, in line with the convention of appointing the senior-most Supreme Court judge to the top judicial post. Justice Kant will succeed Chief Justice Gavai, who retires on 23 November, and will serve until 9 February 2027.

Who Is Justice Surya Kant?