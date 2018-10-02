All 1,122 Villages In Nagaland Declared Open Defecation Free: Minister

Public Health Engineering (PHE) Minister Jacob Zhimomi said ODF declaration is for all the 1,122 villages of the state and does not cover urban areas

All India | | Updated: October 02, 2018 22:46 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
All 1,122 Villages In Nagaland Declared Open Defecation Free: Minister

PHE Minister Jacob Zhimomi made the declaration during a function on the Swachhata Diwas.

Kohima: 

On the day of Gandhi Jayanti, rural Nagaland was declared Open Defecation Free (ODF) today.

The formal declaration was made by Public Health Engineering (PHE) Minister Jacob Zhimomi during a function on the Swachhata Diwas.

The minister said the ODF declaration is for all the 1,122 villages of the state and does not cover urban areas. He asserted that the PHED would cooperate with the Urban Development Department towards achieving ODF in the urban areas.

"The onus lies with the Urban Development Department to achieve the goal," he said.

The minister expressed hope that the state along with the entire nation would become ODF by October 2 next year, the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

"As we declare the state ODF, the job of every citizen should be to care for the infrastructure created and sustain the development," he said.

The minister also gave away awards to 112 villages for best sanitation practices.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

rural Nagaland was declared Open Defecation FreeAll villages in NagalandODF

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Rashtriya Swachhta Diwas Suresh RainaNews in BanglaLive TVTamil NewsTrain StatusPNR StatusOnePlus 6TFlipkart SaleiPhone XRAmazon SaleSurface Pro 6Best Power BanksPrice ComparisonWatch Brands

................................ Advertisement ................................