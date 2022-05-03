Akshaya Tritiya 2022: History, Significance, Rituals, And Celebrations

Akshaya Tritiya: Many individuals buy gold, silver, properties and other valuable things on this day.

The festival of Akshaya Tritiya is celebrated by Hindus and Jains around the world. Also known as Akti or Akha Teej, this day is believed to be one of the most auspicious occasions. This year, it falls on Tuesday (May 3).

According to the Hindu calendar, Akshaya Tritiya falls on the third tithi (lunar day) of Shukla Paksha of the Vaishakha month. Going by the Gregorian calendar, it falls somewhere around April and May.

One of the most important rituals includes worshipping Lord Vishnu on this day. For Hindus, the Sanskrit meaning of Akshaya Tritiya, the two words, holds a lot of importance. "Akshaya" means "never diminishing" and the term "Tritiya" signifies the third day of the illuminated half of Vaishakha month.

History and significance

People celebrate Akshaya Tritiya to bring good luck to their lives. As per common belief, buying gold and properties on this day brings prosperity and wealth in the future.

Going by mythology, it is believed that a number of events took place on Akshaya Tritiya, making it an auspicious day.

As per one legend, on Akshaya Tritiya, Treta Yuga, the second of the four yugas, started and the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, Parshuram, was born.

Also, it is considered that Maharishi Ved Vyasa, the author of Mahabharata, started narrating the epic to Lord Ganesh on this day.

It was on this occasion that Lord Krishna met his childhood friend Sudama.

As per another notion, the river Ganga descended on Earth from heaven on Akshaya Tritiya.

Rituals and celebrations

People observe a day-long fast during Akshaya Tritiya. Devotees perform puja and prepare "Akshate" (unbroken rice coated with turmeric and kumkum) to offer Lord Vishnu. They also prepare bhog for Lord Vishnu, Lord Ganesh and other deities.

Many individuals buy gold, silver, properties and other valuable things. This day is also auspicious for marriages. Worshipping Lord Kuber is seen as an auspicious practice.