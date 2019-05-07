Akshay Tritiya: Special Discounts On Gold Today, Why You Should Buy

Akshaya Tritiya: Customers line up to buy gold on the auspicious day.

Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akshay Tritiya or Akti or Akha Teej, is an annual spring time festival of the Jains and the Hindus in India and Nepal. It is an auspicious day that signifies unending prosperity. On this day, investments and buying gold is considered to bring luck. This year, Akshaya Tritiya is being celebrated on May 7 and gold jewellers across the country have lined up enticing discounts for the customers. People also buy gold on Dhanteras festival during Diwali, which is also considered to bring prosperity.

Gold is seeing a 7 per cent drop in prices from an over five-year high in February. Coupled with discounts, the jewellers are expecting brisk sales.

"Our customers wait for Akshaya Tritiya as we offer special discounts on this day. Last two months have been very slow for the market due to elections, but we are expecting good sales today," a jeweller from Rajkot told news agency ANI.

A customer said, "It's a custom in our house to buy gold and silver today. I have bought a gold necklace to mark Akshaya Tritiya."

While retailers like Malabar Gold and Diamonds are offering as much as 50 per cent off on jewellery-making charges, Tata Group's Titan Company is giving a discount of up to 25 per cent. The charges vary from store to store and city to city and can contribute as much as 10 per cent to the total cost of an ornament. Kerala-based Kalyan jewellers is giving away gold coins for free to some customers, reported Bloomberg.

The demand for gold is picking up after two years of slowdown in the market.

(With inputs from ANI, Bloomberg)

