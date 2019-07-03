Akhilesh Yadav's 3-Day Parliament Attendance Explained, Barely

The Akhilesh Yadav-Mayawati combine failed to dent the ruling BJP's tally. (File)

Akhilesh Yadav, one of the opposition's most prominent voices, is yet to make a mark in parliament, where he has hardly been seen since the start of the budget session on June 17. The Samajwadi Party chief has attended parliament only three times in two weeks, and one of those visits was for his oath in the Lok Sabha.

Akhilesh Yadav and his father Mulayam Singh Yadav are the two main faces in the group of five that represents the Samajwadi Party in the Lok Sabha. Mulayam Singh, 79, has been unwell and Akhilesh has been largely missing.

Sources in the Lok Sabha Secretariat have told NDTV that Akhilesh Yadav signed in on June 18, 19 and 20.

Asked about lawmakers skipping parliament, Akhilesh Yadav's uncle Ram Gopal Yadav, a Rajya Sabha member, speculated it could be because they were "busy" or had "family trouble".

On his nephew Akhilesh Yadav, Ram Gopal Yadav said: "He did come. He has gone somewhere for now. He will return to parliament after July 5 (Friday, Budget Day)."

Akhilesh Yadav, 46, won his second term in parliament in the April-May national election, but under the worst of circumstances for his Samajwadi Party, which could win only five of Uttar Pradesh's 80 seats.

The Akhilesh Yadav-Mayawati combine failed to dent the ruling BJP's tally, which was only a few seats short of its 2014 haul of 73.

Alliance partner Mayawati's move to promptly end their gathbandhan deepened the cut.

Known to be a sharp speaker, Akhilesh Yadav is yet to make any speech in parliament and did not participate even in the debate on the presidential address.



