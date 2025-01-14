Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Akhilesh Yadav Takes Holy Dip In Ganga On Makar Sankranti

"Taking Maa Ganga's blessing on Makar Sankranti festival," he said in a post on social media platform X and attached with it pictures of him taking a dip in the river.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Akhilesh Yadav Takes Holy Dip In Ganga On Makar Sankranti
Party sources said Akhilesh Yadav took the dip in Haridwar.
Lucknow:

Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav took a dip in the Ganga river in Haridwar on the occasion of Makar Sankranti on Tuesday.

"Taking Maa Ganga's blessing on Makar Sankranti festival," he said in a post on social media platform X and attached with it pictures of him taking a dip in the river.

Though the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister did not disclose the location, party sources said he took the dip in Haridwar.

Asked whether he would be visiting the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Mr Yadav on Sunday said he had visited the religious congregation always.

"Some people go to bathe in Ganga to gain 'punya' (virtue), some people go to give 'daan' (donate) and some people go to wash away their sins. We will go for 'punya' and for 'daan,'" he had told reporters.

In 2019, Mr Yadav had taken a bath in Prayagraj during Ardha Kumbh.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Akhilesh Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav Takes Holy Dip, Akhilesh Yadav Dip In River
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.