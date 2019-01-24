Akhilesh Yadav Shares Amul's 'Maskagathbandhan' Post

Akhilesh Yadav shared Amul's "utterly butterly delicious" take on the mahagathbandhan.

In a light-hearted tweet, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav shared Amul's "utterly butterly delicious" take on the mahagathbandhan - a proposed alliance of anti-BJP parties. Amul's topical poster features cartoon characters representing Akhilesh Yadav, Mamata Banerjee, Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav, sharing a snack together. It comes just days after Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee organised a massive opposition unity rally in Kolkata, which Mr Yadav also attended.

"Maskagathbandhan," Amul captioned the picture, tongue firmly in cheek.

Since being shared online by Mr Yadav, the graphic has collected over 8,000 'likes', along with hundreds of comments.

"Nice," wrote one Twitter user. "Hilarious," said another.

"Is this a joke sir? We are here to elect our next PM. Can we be serious now?" a third questioned.

A number of big opposition parties, including Mr Yadav's Samajwadi Party, had been in talks with the Congress for a pan-India alliance against the BJP for the Lok Sabha elections due by May. However, in Akhilesh Yadav's alliance with Mayawati in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress did not find a place.

Dairy company Amul is famous for its creative graphics, and does not shy away from political puns either. In December, Amul immortalised Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's penchant for obscure words in a witty creative.