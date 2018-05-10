Will Restore Holiday On 'Maharana Pratap Jayanti': Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh Yadav the society was being divided. (File)

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav promised to restore the holiday on 'Maharana Pratap Jayanti', if his party is voted back to power in Uttar Pradesh."BJP government has scrapped the holiday on Maharana Pratap Jayanti. Once voted back to power, Samajwadi Party will restore it. We have always respected Kshatriyas and will continue to do so," the former chief minister said at a programme organised at the party headquarters on the occasion of Maharana Pratap Jayanti in Lucknow."We have the power to challenge those who want to divide the country and society. Politics has been muddied by corruption and false promises. We have to fight for the farmers, poor, minorities, women and the youth, who have all been marginalised," Mr Yadav said.The former chief minister lashed out at the BJP claiming it was wrongly interpreting history to serve selfish motives.