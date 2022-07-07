Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-Backed Akasa Air Allowed To Start Commercial Flights

Akasa Air said it has received Air Operator Certificate (AOC)

India's newest airline Akasa Air has got the aviation regulator's permission to start commercial flights, the company backed by billionaire and ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala tweeted today. The no-frills airline in a statement said it would start operations by the end of this month.

"We are pleased to announce the receipt of our Air Operator Certificate (AOC). This is a significant milestone, enabling us to open our flights for sale and leading to the start of commercial operations," Akasa Air tweeted.

An AOC allows a new airline to carry out commercial air transport operations.

The AOC requires the airline to have personnel, assets and systems in place to ensure the safety of its employees and the general public, according to aviation knowledge forum Skybrary. This document will as a minimum detail the aircraft types which may be used, for what purpose and in what geographic region.

"The grant of the AOC is the final step of a comprehensive and rigorous process laid down by the DGCA and marks the satisfactory completion of all regulatory and compliance requirements for the airline's operational readiness," Akasa Air said, referring to the AOC from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, or DGCA.

Akasa Air - airline code QP - received its first Boeing 737 MAX last month. The company in a statement today said it will start flying later this month with two aircraft, subsequently adding more aircraft to its fleet every month.

By the end of the fiscal 2023, Akasa Air would have inducted 18 aircraft and thereafter 12-14 aircraft every 12 months, which will make up its total order of 72 aircraft delivered over five years.

All the 72 aircraft are Boeing 737 MAX, powered by CFM fuel efficient, LEAP-1B engines.