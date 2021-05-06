Ajit Singh, Former Union Minister And RLD Chief, Dies Of COVID-19

Ajit Singh became a Rajya Sabha member in 1986.

Ajit Singh, former Union Minister and one of India's senior most politicians, died on Thursday at 82. The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief had been battling Covid, his son Jayant Chaudhary tweeted.

Ajit Singh was diagnosed with Covid on April 20, his son said in tweets. "He battled his condition till the very end and breathed his last today morning," he said.

Ajit Singh, an IIT alum, was a seven-time MP and Union Minister in the governments of VP Singh, PV Narasimha Rao, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh.

The son of Chaudhary Charan Singh, a former Prime Minister, Ajit Singh quit the computer industry to return to India and join politics.

He became a Rajya Sabha member in 1986.

He went on to win Lok Sabha elections from Baghpat in western Uttar Pradesh, a Jat-dominated constituency that remained his stronghold for decades.