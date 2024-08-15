Ajit Pawar Says Might Stay Out Of Assembly Polls, Son May Take Over

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is again making headlines with comments on Baramati -- the bastion of his undivided family. Months after his party lost the parliamentary constituency to his cousin Supriya Sule, Mr Pawar has now conceded it was a mistake to field his wife -- a comment that has seen multiple interpretations. Today, he spoke of finding a successor for the Baramati assembly constituency that he currently holds.

The 65-year-old also hinted that he might not be contesting in the assembly elections due by the year-end. "I am not interested in that (contesting elections) as I have contested seven or eight elections." he told reporters.

Asked about his son Jay Pawar's wish to contest from the seat, Ajit Pawar provided a controlled response.

"It is a democracy.... If the people and supporters think so, the (NCP) parliamentary board will discuss it," he said. If the parliamentary board and "people" felt that Jay should be fielded, the NCP was ready to field him, Mr Pawar added.

Back in 2019, Ajit Pawar's eldest son, Parth Pawar, was defeated by Shrirang Barne of the Shiv Sena by a margin of over two lakh votes in the Maval constituency.

After breaking away from his uncle Sharad Pawar and splitting the party he founded, the election track record of Ajit Pawar's faction has been less than sterling. Contesting four of the state's 48 Lok Sabha seats earlier this year, the NCP could only win one -- an outcome attributed to voters' opinion of the split in the party and the attribution of the party name to the Ajit Pawar faction.

Mr Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar lost to his cousin Supriya Sule by over 1.5 lakh votes in Baramati.

On Tuesday, Mr Pawar conceded that it was a mistake to field his wife against his sister. One should not allow politics to enter home, Mr Pawar had told Marathi news channel Jai Maharashtra, while on a statewide 'Jan Samman Yatra'.

"I love all my sisters. One shouldn't allow politics to enter homes. I made a mistake in fielding Sunetra against my sister. This shouldn't have happened. But the parliamentary board (of NCP) made a decision. Now I feel it was wrong," Ajit Pawar said.

Will there be a rapprochement? Ajit Pawar's response has only fanned speculation. 'No comment," said the NCP leader, without giving a clear answer.