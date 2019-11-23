Ajit Pawar Removed As NCP Legislative Party Leader After Maharashtra Coup

NCP removes Ajit Pawar as the NCP Legislative Party leader. (File)

Ajit Pawar, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader who took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's deputy in a stunning twist this morning, has been removed as leader of the NCP's legislative party.

The action shortly after NCP chief Sharad Pawar indicated that his nephew Ajit Pawar had gone rogue and said that he had taken a "personal decision" not supported by the party.

Ajit Pawar reportedly handed over letters of support from all 54 NCP MLAs to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari before being sworn in.

Ajit Pawar had been part of efforts to form a Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance and had attended most meetings with his uncle over the past few days.

Even last night, Ajit Pawar had attended the first joint meeting of the Sena, NCP and Congress. According to the Sena's Sanjay Raut, Ajit Pawar's "body language" had been suspicious and he had vanished shortly afterwards, with his phone unavailable.

Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule said in WhatsApp messages that she felt "betrayed" and her family and party had split.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.