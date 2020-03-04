Looking For Ways To Implement Marathwada Water Grid: Ajit Pawar

Sharad Pawar spoke about the Marathwada water grid issue in the Assembly.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday said the state government is committed to resolving water scarcity in the state and discussions are underway on how to implement the proposed Marathwada water grid.

The Marathwada water grid was propoesed by the Devendra Fadnavis-led government in 2019, under which around 167 TMC water from Konkan region, which flows into the sea, will be lifted to Godavari basin, from where it will be taken to drought-prone Marathwada.

The cost of the project was around Rs 20,000 crore.

Mr Pawar, who is also the state's finance minister, spoke about the issue in the Assembly during the Question hour, when grid works in Osmanabad and Latur districts were discussed.

The Deputy Chief Minister said he has held discussions with state ministers Ashok Chavan and Amit Deshmukh, who belong to Marathwada.

Some dams are full while some are not.

Electricity will be needed to lift water from the Godavari basin to Marathwada, he said.

"The question is, which cities will bear the cost of electricity. Similarly, the issue is whether to prioritise drinking water or water for agricultural use," he said.

Mr Pawar said the government will also study the feasibility of implementing the water grid project in phases.

Earlier, Water Supply Minister Gulabrao Patil informed that tenders had been called for Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM), worth Rs 3,122.48 crore, to set up water gridsin Osmanabad and Latur districts.