Airlines Pulled Up For Misbehaviour By Staff, Long Check-In Queues: 10 Facts

The IndiGo airlines has been singled out in the report for its staff's misbehaviour on many occasions.

New Delhi: In a stinging indictment of the aviation sector in the country, a parliamentary standing committee has hit out strongly at both the government and airlines such as IndiGo and Jet. Consumers are at the mercy of the private airlines for any kind of services, the panel headed by Trinamool Congress' Derek O'Brien said, and went on to fault the government adopting the open sky policy without laying down the necessary guidelines. The report comes against the backdrop of several instances of rude behaviour by airline staffers including one in Delhi where a passenger was allegedly assaulted by an airline's groundstaff or when an IndiGo staff behaved "badly and rudely" with badminton star PV Sindhu.