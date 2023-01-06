Missing 'Pee-Gate' Accused Was In Bengaluru, Cops Speak To Sister: Sources

The police have questioned relatives of the man. (Representational)

Shankar Mishra, the man who urinated on a woman on an Air India flight from New York to Delhi six weeks ago and was allowed to walk away, remains at large and is being pursued by two teams of the Delhi Police, sources said on Friday.

The police have formed two teams to track him down and one of them is camping in Bengaluru, where his sister lives and where he was last known to be. The sister has been questioned, police sources said.

The other team has been sent to Mumbai, where Shankar Mishra's father lives.

The police have also issued a 'Look Out Circular' which stops him from leaving the country.

According to police sources, investigators have "some leads" on his location and are working on it.

The police also plan to take statements of the crew and pilot, including an explanation of why the incident was not reported when it took place on November 26.

Air India has faced searing criticism, including from the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), over its handling of the incident in November when the business class passenger unzipped and urinated on a co-passenger, an elderly woman.

When the flight landed, Shankar Mishra was allowed to leave without any repercussions. Air India didn't complain to the police until this week, only after the woman's letter to the group chairman of Air India, N Chandrasekaran, surfaced.

Describing her ordeal, the woman said not only was she not offered a fresh seat, but the crew also brought the drunk man to her seat and forced her to face him as he apologised and begged to be spared arrest.

The airline, which banned the man from flying for 30 days following an outcry, said as there was "no further flare-up or confrontation", and "respecting the perceived wishes of the female passenger, the crew elected not to summon law enforcement upon landing".