Air India Mumbai-London Flight Diverted To Vienna Due To Snag

The Air India flight had around 300 passengers on board

An Air India flight from Mumbai to London was diverted to Vienna due to a technical snag in the aircraft's engine. The flight reached its destination on Wednesday after being delayed for over 24 hours at Vienna airport.

"Due to a technical issue, Air India 131 Delhi to Heathrow flight was diverted to Vienna airport where it made an emergency landing. A technical team was sent to Vienna to rectify the glitch and now the flight has landed in London," an Air India spokesperson said.

The flight that departed from Mumbai at 6:30 am on Tuesday had around 300 passengers on board.



