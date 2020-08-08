Both Pilots Among 17 Killed In Air India Express Plane Crash In Kerala: Updates

Kozhikode Plane Crash: The incident took place amid very heavy rainfall in the area.

Air India Plane Crash: At least 17 people, including both the pilots were killed after an Air India Express plane with 190 on board from Dubai skidded off the runway and broke in two while landing at Kerala's Kozhikode on Friday amid heavy rain.

All on board were evacuated after a nearly three-hour operation and at least 112 injured were taken to hospitals in Kozhikode and Malappuram districts, authorities said.

There were 174 passengers, 10 Infants, two pilots and four cabin crew members on board the aircraft.

The flight was part of the Vande Bharat programme that has been bringing back Indians from abroad amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are the updates on Air India Plane crash:

Aug 08, 2020 07:55 (IST) Why Landings Are Risky On Kozhikode's Tabletop Runway, Next To Gorges

Shortly after an Air India Express plane from Dubai with 190 on board skidded off the runway in Kerala's Kozhikode and broke into pieces, a top expert said he had feared a disaster on the tabletop runway that is surrounded by deep gorges. Seventeen people, including both the pilots, have died.

Aug 08, 2020 07:54 (IST) Captain Who Died In Kerala Plane Crash Was Decorated Ex-Air Force Pilot

The pilots of the Air India Express plane that skidded off the runway and broke into two at Kerala's Kozhikode were among the 17 who lost their lives on Friday evening. They were Wing Commander Deepak Vasant Sathe and Captain Akhilesh Kumar.

Aug 08, 2020 07:49 (IST) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan tweeted "Spoke to @PMOIndia Shri. Narendra Modi ji over phone. Have informed the Prime Minister about the arrangements made for rescue and medical support. The Prime Minister has promised the assistance of the Union Government."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: "Pained by the plane accident in Kozhikode. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. Spoke to Kerala CM @vijayanpinarayi Ji regarding the situation. Authorities are at the spot, providing all assistance to the affected."

Aug 08, 2020 07:40 (IST) Civil Aviation Minster Hardeep Singh Puri said the plane overshot the runway in rainy conditions and went down 35 feet into a slope before breaking up into two pieces. A formal inquiry will be conducted by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), he said. We are in touch with local authorities. State police have reported 11 deaths. Relief teams from Air India & AAI are being immediately dispatched from Delhi & Mumbai. All efforts being made to help passengers.



A formal enquiry will be conducted by AAIB.