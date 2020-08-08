Both Pilots Among 17 Killed In Air India Express Plane Crash In Kerala: Updates

Air India Plane Crash: At least 17 people, including both the pilots were killed after an Air India Express plane with 190 on board from Dubai skidded off the runway and broke in two while landing at Kerala's Kozhikode on Friday amid heavy rain.
All on board were evacuated after a nearly three-hour operation and at least 112 injured were taken to hospitals in Kozhikode and Malappuram districts, authorities said.
There were 174 passengers, 10 Infants, two pilots and four cabin crew members on board the aircraft.
The flight was part of the Vande Bharat programme that has been bringing back Indians from abroad amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Here are the updates on Air India Plane crash:
Shortly after an Air India Express plane from Dubai with 190 on board skidded off the runway in Kerala's Kozhikode and broke into pieces, a top expert said he had feared a disaster on the tabletop runway that is surrounded by deep gorges. Seventeen people, including both the pilots, have died. Read more
The pilots of the Air India Express plane that skidded off the runway and broke into two at Kerala's Kozhikode were among the 17 who lost their lives on Friday evening. They were Wing Commander Deepak Vasant Sathe and Captain Akhilesh Kumar. Read more
Three more helpline numbers have been added. Contact these numbers for information on passengers of Air india flight AXB1344 (@DXB to Kozhikode International airport - CCJ)- Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) August 7, 2020
Kozhikode Control Room
0495 2376900
0495 2376901
0495 2376902 pic.twitter.com/BNUJ1zR3kw
Pained by the plane accident in Kozhikode. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. Spoke to Kerala CM @vijayanpinarayi Ji regarding the situation. Authorities are at the spot, providing all assistance to the affected.- Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2020
We are in touch with local authorities. State police have reported 11 deaths. Relief teams from Air India & AAI are being immediately dispatched from Delhi & Mumbai. All efforts being made to help passengers.- Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) August 7, 2020
A formal enquiry will be conducted by AAIB.
- At least 17 people were killed after an Air India Express plane with 190 on board from Dubai skidded off the runway and broke in two while landing at Kerala's Kozhikode on Friday amid heavy rain.
- Among those killed were the two pilots of Flight IX-1344.
- All on board were evacuated after a nearly three-hour operation and at least 112 injured were taken to hospitals in Kozhikode and Malappuram districts, authorities said.
- There were 174 passengers, 10 Infants, two pilots and four cabin crew members on board the aircraft.
- The flight was part of the Vande Bharat programme that has been bringing back Indians from abroad amid the coronavirus pandemic.
- Television images from the site showed part of the fuselage of the Boeing 737 jet ripped apart with debris strewn all over.
- The incident took place amid very heavy rainfall in the area around 7:40 pm.
- A greater tragedy was averted as the plane did not catch fire.
- Emergency services personnel were seen working in the dark and spraying the wreckage with water.
- According to flight-tracking website FlightRadar24, the aircraft circled the airport several times and made two attempts to land.