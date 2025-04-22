Advertisement
Campbell Wilson To Step Down As Air India Express Chairman

Wilson, who has been the Chairman of Air India Express since June 2022, will also be moving out of the budget airline's board.

Read Time: 2 mins
Campbell Wilson To Step Down As Air India Express Chairman
Tata Group acquired loss-making Air India as well as Air India Express in January 2022. (File)
New Delhi:

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson will step down as the Chairman of Air India Express and Air India's Chief Commercial Officer Nipun Aggarwal will assume the chairmanship of the budget airline.

Wilson, who has been the Chairman of Air India Express since June 2022, will also be moving out of the budget airline's board.

In an internal message to the staff on Tuesday, Wilson said he has decided that the time is right for him to step down as Chairman of the Air India Express Board.

Aggarwal, who is already on the board of Air India Express, will assume the role while also continuing as Air India Chief Commercial Officer duties. This will enable greater coordination of the group's network and commercial efforts, according to the message.

"Concurrently, to ensure operational synergy between the airlines, Capt Basil Kwauk, Air India Chief Operations Officer, will replace me on the Air India Express Board, once the necessary regulatory approvals are secured," the message said.

According to Wilson, with this structural work largely complete, the task at hand now to fully leverage and optimise the group fleet, network, sales, distribution and loyalty assets.

Tata Group acquired loss-making Air India as well as Air India Express in January 2022.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

