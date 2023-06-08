Air India Apologises, Offers Refund To Those Who Were Stranded In Russia

The flight was carrying 216 passengers and 16 crew members.

Air India has apologised to passengers on its flight which was diverted to Russia's Magadan on Tuesday following a technical glitch in one of its engines. The airline has also agreed to refund the tickets of all passengers on the flight and has offered them travel vouchers.

The Boeing 777 aircraft, bound for San Francisco from New Delhi, carrying 216 passengers and 16 crew members, made an emergency landing at Magadan Airport. The passengers and crew were then put up in makeshift accommodations in the remote Russian town.

A replacement Air India flight carrying the stranded passengers touched down at San Francisco International Airport today.

"Please allow me to sincerely apologise, on behalf of Air India, for the extended delay in bringing you to San Francisco," said Rajesh Dogra, Air India's chief customer experience and ground handling officer, in a statement.

"Your safety was the highest priority throughout. As such, we will fully refund the fare of your journey and, in addition, provide you a voucher for future travel in Air India. Although we cannot change the past, I trust this gesture conveys our sincere regrets for the disruption and inconvenience."

The US-bound flight was being monitored by the US State Department as well who said that there were fewer than 50 US nationals on the flight.