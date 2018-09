Air Force's MiG-27 Jet Crashes Near Jodhpur, Pilot Safe An Air Force's MiG-27 fighter jet has crashed on a field in Jodhpur in Rajasthan and the pilot has ejected safely, news agency ANI reported.

Share EMAIL PRINT The crash site of the Air Force jet Jodhpur Jaipur: An Air Force's MiG-27 fighter jet has crashed on a field in Jodhpur in Rajasthan and the pilot has ejected safely, news agency ANI reported. More details are awaited. Advertisement NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter