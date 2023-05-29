Air Force's Apache Helicopter Makes Precautionary Landing In Madhya Pradesh

Air Force's Apache helicopter today made an emergency landing in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind. Officials said that the pilot noticed a technical fault in the chopper, and decided to make a precautionary landing.

"Due to the presence of mind of the pilot, a major accident was averted," officials said.

The helicopter will be flown out shortly.

"An Apache AH-64 helicopter of the IAF carried out a precautionary landing near Bhind, during routine operational training. All crew and the aircraft are safe. The rectification party has reached the site," the Indian Air Force said in a tweet.

The AH-64 Apache is the world's most advanced multi-role combat helicopter. The Indian Air Force has a fleet of 22 AH-64E Apache attack helicopters, and in 2020, Boeing signed an agreement for the acquisition of six more Apache helicopters for the Indian Army.