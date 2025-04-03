Air Force Pilot Dies After Jaguar Fighter Jet Crashes In Gujarat

An air force pilot died after a Jaguar fighter jet crashed in Gujarat's Jamnagar on Wednesday during a night mission. The other pilot is receiving treatment in the hospital. "The pilots faced a technical malfunction and initiated ejection, avoiding harm to airfield and local population," the Indian Air Force (IAF) said in a statement.

Sharing the news of the death of their pilot, the IAF wrote: "IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident."

An IAF Jaguar two seater aircraft airborne from Jamnagar Airfield crashed during a night mission. The pilots faced a technical malfunction and initiated ejection, avoiding harm to airfield and local population. Unfortunately, one pilot succumbed to his injuries, while the other… — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) April 3, 2025

Videos from the spot, in Suvarda village, 12 km from Jamnagar city, showed what appeared to be a field on fire with the cockpit of the crashed plane and its tail - which could be seen lying in different areas - also burning.

IAF officials said the twin-seater Jaguar was on a routine training sortie.

The Jaguar is a twin-engine fighter bomber, with single and twin-seat variants, which is very widely used in the IAF. First inducted in the late 70s, it has been heavily upgraded over the years.