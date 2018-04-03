Air Force Helicopter Crash-Lands At Helipad Near Kedarnath Temple Four people including the IAF pilot suffered injuries when a Mi-17 V5 helicopter caught fire after hitting an iron girder in Uttarakhand

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT The IAF's Mi-17 helicopter crashed while it was trying to land at a helipad near Uttarakhand's Kedarnath Kedarnath: A transport helicopter of the Indian Air Force has crashed-landed after it hit an iron girder while trying to land at a helipad near Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand, news agency ANI reported.



Four people including the IAF pilot suffered injuries; they are out of danger. The IAF's Russian-origin transport helicopter Mi-17 V5 caught fire following the collision with the iron girder.

The IAF's Mi-17 helicopter that crash-landed near Kedarnath in Uttarakhand



The air force has launched an investigation to find out what caused the crash landing.



With inputs from ANI



