Air Force Helicopter Crash-Lands At Helipad Near Kedarnath Temple

Four people including the IAF pilot suffered injuries when a Mi-17 V5 helicopter caught fire after hitting an iron girder in Uttarakhand

All India | Edited by | Updated: April 03, 2018 10:33 IST
Kedarnath:  A transport helicopter of the Indian Air Force has crashed-landed after it hit an iron girder while trying to land at a helipad near Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand, news agency ANI reported.

Four people including the IAF pilot suffered injuries; they are out of danger. The IAF's Russian-origin transport helicopter Mi-17 V5 caught fire following the collision with the iron girder.
 
The IAF's Mi-17 helicopter that crash-landed near Kedarnath in Uttarakhand

The fire was brought under control, though smoke continued to billow from the engine compartment of the helicopter that came to rest on its side after crash-landing.

The air force has launched an investigation to find out what caused the crash landing.

With inputs from ANI

