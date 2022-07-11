AIADMK Tussle Live Updates: EPS Closer To Be Appointed As Interim General Secretary

OPS had contended that only the Coordinator and the Joint Coordinator can convene the meeting as per law.

In a major setback to AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam, the Madras High Court today rejected his plea to stay the conduct of the general council meeting of the party, virtually making way for rival leader Edappady K Palaniswami's elevation as a possible single leader of the party.

Justice Krishnan Ramaswamy delivered the verdict on Monday morning, which allowed the EPS faction to hold the general council meeting, the supreme decision making body of the main opposition party in Tamil Nadu.

In the meeting, the 2500-plus strong General Council largely with pro-EPS members is expected to elevate EPS as the interim general secretary of the party, abolishing the present dual leadership model. The meeting is also likely to strip O Panneerselvam's position as Treasurer.

OPS had contended that only the Coordinator and the Joint Coordinator can convene the meeting as per law. And this meeting called by the newly-appointed Praesidium Chairman is technically illegal and hence untenable.

Here are the live updates on AIADMK crisis:

Jul 11, 2022 09:59 (IST) EPS Closer To Be Appointed As Interim General Secretary



The general council has adopted resolution to appoint an interim General secretary, virtually making way for rival leader Edappady K Palaniswami's elevation as a possible single leader of the party.

Jul 11, 2022 09:49 (IST) AIADMK Tussle Live Updates: OPS, EPS factions clash at party headquarters

Earlier, supporters of both factions threw stones at each other outside the party headquarters in Chennai ahead of the high court verdict. Visuals also showed some people damaging vehicles parked nearby.