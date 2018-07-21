AIADMK Supported Us, Voted Against No-Trust Motion: Ananth Kumar

The no confidence motion brought in the Lok Sabha against the government was defeated. The government won the motion by 325 against 126 votes.

All India | | Updated: July 21, 2018 03:44 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
AIADMK Supported Us, Voted Against No-Trust Motion: Ananth Kumar

Ananth Kumar said the no-confidence motion was defeated by a decisive margin.

New Delhi: 

The AIADMK supported the government and voted against the no-confidence motion, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said.

The no confidence motion brought in the Lok Sabha against the government was defeated. The government won the motion by 325 against 126 votes.

Talking to reporters after the vote, Mr Kumar said the no-confidence motion was defeated by a decisive margin.

"As I told you, we got support from parties outside the NDA. The AIADMK supported us. BJD and the TRS walked out," he said.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

AIADMKAnanth Kumar

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BengaliTamilDiabetesHIVTrain StatusCancerSensexDhadak Movie ReviewPNR StatusMarketBest PhonesFacebookMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XDominosPetrol, Diesel PricesAmazonMi PhonesOnePlus 6 PriceZomatoPaytmNew 100 Rupee NoteBMW G 310

................................ Advertisement ................................