AIADMK Supported Us, Voted Against No-Trust Motion: Ananth Kumar

The AIADMK supported the government and voted against the no-confidence motion, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said.

The no confidence motion brought in the Lok Sabha against the government was defeated. The government won the motion by 325 against 126 votes.

Talking to reporters after the vote, Mr Kumar said the no-confidence motion was defeated by a decisive margin.

"As I told you, we got support from parties outside the NDA. The AIADMK supported us. BJD and the TRS walked out," he said.