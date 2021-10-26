Ahoi Ashtami 2021: Date, Timings, Muhurat And Rituals

Ahoi Ashtami is observed by mothers for the well-being of their children.

The season of festivals is far from over. After an exciting time of Navratri and Karwa Chauth, here comes another important day of fasting. Ahoi Ashtami is a very significant festival. The day is observed by mothers. The festival is more popular in north India. Traditionally, mothers fast through the day to ensure the good health and prosperity of their sons. Over the years, the rituals have been moulded and mothers, today, observe the day for both sons and daughters.

Date

Ahoi Ashtami is observed in the Hindu month of Karthik, which falls between September and October. The day is four days after Karwa Chauth and seven to eight days before Diwali. This year, it falls on October 28. The day is known as Ahoi Ashtami as it falls on the “Ashtami” or the eighth day of the waning period of the Moon.

Muhurat timings

Ashtami Tithi Begins - 12:49 pm, October 28, 2021

Ashtami Tithi Ends - 2:09 pm, October 29, 2021

Ahoi Ashtami Puja Muhurat - 5:02 pm to 6:17 pm, October 28, 2021

Sanjh (evening) time for sighting Stars - 5:25 pm, October 28, 2021

Moonrise on Ahoi Ashtami - 10:57 pm, October 28, 2021

Rituals

Vrat or fasting is the central focus of this celebration. Mothers wake up before sunrise and offer prayers at a temple. Then, their fast begins. The fast goes on till the first stars appear in the sky. Some women also prefer to wait for the moonrise before breaking their fast.

Prints or paintings of Ahoi Ma or Ahoi Bhagawati. Grains, sweets and some money is offered before the picture of Ahoi Ma. These offerings are later also distributed Amon the children in the household. Some families have a tradition of retelling the story of Ahoi Ma on this day.