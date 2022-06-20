Bharat Bandh Call Over 'Agnipath' Today, States On Alert: 10 Points

The Congress workers across the country will hold protests against the centre's Agnipath scheme and "vendetta politics" against Rahul Gandhi.

Prohibitory orders have been imposed in Gautam Buddh Naga district and the police have asked people to not engage in any activity which disrupts law and order. So far, 225 people have been booked and 15 arrested in connection with the violent protest at the Jewar toll plaza on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida.

350 trains have been cancelled in Bihar which saw violent protests over the new scheme. The Bihar government has also increased security at party offices considered vulnerable. As of now, internet services remain shut in 20 districts.

The Kerala Police said its entire force will be on duty today to arrest anyone engaging in violence or destruction of public property.

The three services of the military on Sunday came out with a broad schedule of enrolment under the 'Agnipath' scheme and warned those who indulged in violence and arson will not be inducted.

The Home and Defence ministries on Saturday promised new 10 per cent quotas each in jobs for 'Agnipath' recruits after their four-year tenure in the armed forces. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that the PSUs under his housing and petroleum ministries are also working on plans to induct 'Agniveers'.

The Home Ministry has further decided to give 3 years of age relaxation beyond the prescribed upper age limit to Agniveers for recruitment in Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles.

Earlier, the Centre raised the upper age limit for recruitment to 23 years for 2022 as a one-time measure in a bid to pacify the protesters.

The opposition has maintained the pressure on the government, pressing for the immediate withdrawal of the recruitment plan. 'Agnipath' has also faced criticism from some of the Army veterans, who argue that the four-year tenure will hit the fighting spirit in the ranks and make them risk-averse.