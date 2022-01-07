'Like All Good Things...': Sonu Sood Steps Down As Punjab's 'State Icon'

Sonu Sood has been known for his philanthropic efforts amid the pandemic. (File)

Actor Sonu Sood, who has been praised for his philanthropic efforts amid the pandemic, on Friday said he has "voluntarily" stepped down as the "State Icon" of Punjab - a decision that he said was taken "mutually" by him and the Election Commission. The move comes ahead of the state elections.

"Like all good things, this journey has come to an end too. I've voluntarily stepped down as the state icon of Punjab. This decision was mutually taken by me and the EC (Election Commission) in light of my family member contesting in Punjab Assembly Elections. I wish them luck for future endeavours," Sonu Sood tweeted today.

Earlier this evening, the Election Commission had tweeted that it has withdrawn the 48-year-old actor's appointment.

Mr Sood, who is from Punjab's Moga district, was chosen as the "State icon" by the poll body last year.

In November, he had said that his sister, Malvika Sood, would contest the Punjab polls. But he was tight-lipped about the party.

The announcement came days after his meeting with Chief Minister Charanjeet Singh Channi.

Sonu Sood is also known for his association with Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party, a key challenger to the Congress government in Punjab.

Mr Kejriwal had last year declared Sonu Sood the brand ambassador for a "Desh ka Mentors" programme for school students.

The meeting with Mr Kejriwal had spurred rumours of a political debut for the actor.

