Ahead Of Polls, Trinamool Congress Struggles To Make Its Presence Felt In Tripura

TMC was once a force to reckon with in Tripura. (File) Agartala/ Kolkata: With all eyes set on the fight between the CPI(M)-led Left Front and the BJP in Tripura, the Trinamool Congress, once an emerging force to reckon with in the north eastern state, is now struggling to make its presence felt in the upcoming assembly election.



The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has formed an alliance with the Indigenous Nationalist Party of Twipra (INPT) and National Conference of Tripura for the February 18 poll.



The party has fielded candidates in 24 seats of the total 60 constituencies in the state.



TMC's in-charge of Tripura, Sabyasachi Dutta, who is an MLA in West Bengal Assembly, told PTI that he is positive that the TMC will be a force to reckon with in the state.



On whether he is confident that this alliance will come to power, he said, "Let us see what happens. We do not have money power like the BJP. But we are trying to give a tough fight."



A Tripura TMC leader, who did not wish to be named, said, "The party is fighting to make its presence felt in the state.



