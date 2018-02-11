Ahead Of Polls, Trinamool Congress Struggles To Make Its Presence Felt In Tripura

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has formed an alliance with the Indigenous Nationalist Party of Twipra (INPT) and National Conference of Tripura for the February 18 poll.
The party has fielded candidates in 24 seats of the total 60 constituencies in the state.
TMC's in-charge of Tripura, Sabyasachi Dutta, who is an MLA in West Bengal Assembly, told PTI that he is positive that the TMC will be a force to reckon with in the state.
A Tripura TMC leader, who did not wish to be named, said, "The party is fighting to make its presence felt in the state.